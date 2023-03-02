Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.78 billion-$20.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.56 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.60 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 8,344,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,007. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

