DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $758,047.79

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $758,047.79 and approximately $110.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00212232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100504 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00053680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,900,406 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.