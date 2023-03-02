Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.81. 72,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,297. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

