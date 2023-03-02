Deborah Diaz Acquires 2,080 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Deborah Diaz bought 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $24,606.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $175,249.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

