Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.75. 31,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 55,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

