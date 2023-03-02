Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $66.57 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00419630 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.26 or 0.28364233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

