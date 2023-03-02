David Eugene Barnes Sells 29,533 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

