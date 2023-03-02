Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

