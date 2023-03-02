Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

