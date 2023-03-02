Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.36.
NYSE DAR opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
