Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.