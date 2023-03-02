Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315,915 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $221,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,418,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,374,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.52. 865,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,740. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

