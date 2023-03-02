D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 1,486,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

