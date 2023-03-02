Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.