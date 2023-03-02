CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $112,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,956. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

