cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Achieves $30,405.79

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $30,405.79 and $564.60 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

