CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.54 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $6.13 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0041203 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

