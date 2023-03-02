CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 190,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

