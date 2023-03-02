Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 299.32% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cutera updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cutera Stock Performance
CUTR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
