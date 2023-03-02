Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Sold by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,125. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $514.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

