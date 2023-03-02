CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Trading 35.7% Higher

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) traded up 35.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

