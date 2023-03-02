CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $11.34. CSP shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 6,824 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.28.

CSP Announces Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,625 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,350 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,605 shares of company stock valued at $107,222 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

