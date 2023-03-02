CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,605 shares of company stock valued at $107,222 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

CSP Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.19. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.