CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 485.0% in February

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Stock Down 0.7 %

CSL stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Further Reading

