Crown Place VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.79 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 0.11. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.39). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.47.
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
