Crown Place VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.79 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £79.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 0.11. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.39). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.47.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

