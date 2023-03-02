CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

CAPL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 56,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $816.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

