Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cronos Group

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 162,400 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 694,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,292. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

