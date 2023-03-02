Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 4.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. 14,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 70,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cricut to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cricut

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $205,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

