Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.17. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 216,040 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 678,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,537. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

