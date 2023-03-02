Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance
USOI stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $118.00.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $3.3335 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
