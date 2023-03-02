Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.75

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 10005513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

