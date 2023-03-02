Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $45.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

