Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $45.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.9 %
Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.61. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $65.32.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
