Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,036.92

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,036.92 ($36.65) and traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($37.65). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,120 ($37.65), with a volume of 54,706 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,130.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,034.65.

In other Cranswick news, insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($38.07) per share, for a total transaction of £31,550 ($38,071.68). 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

