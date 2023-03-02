Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.07

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.07 and last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 94479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

