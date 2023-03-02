Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.