CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

CPI Card Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 22,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The firm has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

