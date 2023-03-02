CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPI Card Group Price Performance
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.