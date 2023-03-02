Cowen Lowers American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AMWL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded American Well from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

American Well Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,467 shares of company stock valued at $804,544. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares during the period. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 3,374,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

