Cowen Cuts DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $20.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $12.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.05.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

