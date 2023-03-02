Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.19 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting €41.46 ($44.11). 1,163,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12 month high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.94 and a 200 day moving average of €36.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

