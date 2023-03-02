Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 0.5 %

1COV stock opened at €41.46 ($44.11) on Thursday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 12-month high of €50.18 ($53.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.05.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.