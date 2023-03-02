Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) EVP John S. Mccoll Sells 36,975 Shares

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 1,073,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,733. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

