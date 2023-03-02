Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.19 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.44 or 0.00053006 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $5.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025171 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

