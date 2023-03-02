COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

