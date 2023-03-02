Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Decreased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,735 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 2.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Corteva worth $115,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,657. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

