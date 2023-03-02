Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,428,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.08% of Copart worth $2,067,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after buying an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,690,000 after buying an additional 723,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after buying an additional 515,729 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

