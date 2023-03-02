Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.86. The stock had a trading volume of 390,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.51. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.10.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

