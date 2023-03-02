Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,701. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cooper Companies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

