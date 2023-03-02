Contrasting 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) and 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. 3i Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. 3i Group pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and 3i Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.89 billion 2.56 $159.24 million $1.44 30.32 3i Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 31.03

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than 3i Group. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3i Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure and 3i Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 3i Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than 3i Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and 3i Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A 3i Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats 3i Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 3.9 million gas and electricity connections; and 61,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies. The Scandlines segment focuses on delivering long term capital returns. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

