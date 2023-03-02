Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 3.29% of Consolidated Water worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 558,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

