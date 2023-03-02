Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Financial Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 6.88% 21.40% 8.64% Fiverr International -21.19% -30.27% -8.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Concentrix has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 4 3 0 2.43

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $174.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.32 billion 1.12 $435.05 million $8.28 16.43 Fiverr International $337.37 million 4.27 -$71.49 million ($1.93) -20.32

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include consumer electronics, technology, e-commerce, and health insurance companies, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

