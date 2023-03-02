Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 48,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 35,193 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,991 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 483,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 163,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

